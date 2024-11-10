Arsenal in battle with Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Quenda

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool and Manchester United over a deal to sign Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the Lions earlier this season before establishing himself as a key player in Ruben Amorim’s starting eleven. Sporting are currently at the top of the Liga Portugal table, winning all 10 games thus far.

Moreover, the Portuguese giants are currently second in the Champions League with 10 points from four games, sitting just behind Liverpool. Sporting even thrashed Man City 4-1 in midweek in this competition and Quenda registered an assist in this encounter.

Now, Fichajes states that having been impressed by Quenda’s performances this season, Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing him. However, the Gunners aren’t the only club interested in him as Liverpool are also keen on purchasing him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – whose current contract with the Reds will expire at the end of this season.

Moreover, Man Utd and Chelsea are also in this race. The Red Devils have appointed Amorim as the new boss to replace Erik ten Hag. So, United may have an advantage over rivals to get the deal done.

Battle

However, the report says that Arsenal have already stepped up their efforts to trump Man Utd and Liverpool in this race by opening talks with the player’s representatives. The youngster has a £83m release clause in his current contract so he won’t come for cheap.

Quenda is a left-footed right-winger but has been playing as a right-wing-back at Jose Alvalade Stadium this season. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and works hard without possession.

Arsenal have been in search of a new right-winger over the past few years to support Bukayo Saka. They signed Raheem Sterling from Chelsea last summer but he has joined the club on a loan deal and is likely to return to the Blues at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Antony has been struggling to flourish his career in the Premier League after joining Man Utd from Ajax Amsterdam a couple of years ago. So, signing a new forward to replace the Brazilian would be the right decision for the Red Devils.

Quenda is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd if any of those clubs eventually purchase him next year.