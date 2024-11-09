Amorim wants to sign Danilo at Man Utd in January

Manchester United’s new boss Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to sign Juventus star Danilo in January, as per Italian outlet Juve Live.

Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez have been the first-choice centre-back partnership for the Red Devils this season. New summer signing Leny Yoro hasn’t been able to make his debut for United thus far this season due to his injury problems.

Moreover, the Old Trafford club also have Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans but all of those three players’ contracts will expire at the end of this season so they are likely to leave the club next summer.

Amorim likes to deploy a back three system so Man Utd need proper depth in this position and it appears the Portuguese boss is planning to do that.

Juve Live states that Amorim wants to start his rebuild at Old Trafford by strengthening the backline and is willing to sign Danilo in the upcoming winter window.

Danilo to Man Utd

The Brazilian’s existing contract with the Bianconeri is set to expire at the end of this season so he would be available in a cut-price deal in January.

Danilo is a versatile defender as he can play in both fullback positions as well as in the centre-back role. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back and efficient in defensive contributions.

The South American already has Premier League experience having played and enjoyed success at Manchester City. He is a talented player and would be a solid acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, the defender is set to turn 34 next year and considering Man Utd are looking to rebuild a squad that can challenge the Premier League title in the future, he might not be the best addition.

Therefore, the record Premier League champions would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the defence. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually make a concrete approach to sign Danilo.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are currently languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 12 points from 10 games. Now, they’ll face off against Leicester City in the league on Sunday.