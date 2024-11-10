Ibrahima Konate excels as Liverpool beat Aston Villa



Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points following a 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield last night.

The Merseyside giants have been exceptional under the guidance of new manager Arne Slot and they have suffered just one defeat to Nottingham Forest thus far.

Villa were meant to be a strong opposition for the Reds, but they managed to comfortably see out the threat to extend their advantage over Manchester City at the summit.

Mohamed Salah was the stand-out performer with a goal and an assist while Virgil van Dijk was exceptional at the back once more with a dominant defensive display.

However, his defensive partner Ibrahima Konate had a good game as well. The Frenchman won 100% of his ground duels as well as his aerial duels against the Villans.

The 25-year-old also completed 93% of his passes. He was sensational with his man-marking of Ollie Watkins which led to the Englishman’s eventual substitution.

Future leader

Konate had a long-term injury during his time with Leipzig and there were concerns over his fitness upon arriving at Liverpool. The central defender has had niggles every season, but he has started to develop into a genuine leader at the back.

The £37 million star is learning from the best in the business in Van Dijk alongside him. With the ever-improving displays, Konate has all the hallmarks of becoming a future leader. He can become a complete defender if he can work on his positioning.

The victory over the Villans has taken Liverpool 5 points clear at the top of the standings. More importantly, they are 10 points ahead of Arsenal, who have been the regular challengers to Man City for the title over the last couple of campaigns.

The Gunners have a game in hand against Chelsea on the road, but Slot has already sent a huge statement. Liverpool have performed above most expectations and the onus is on Arsenal and City to keep up with them in the pursuit of the title.