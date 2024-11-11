Manchester United establish contact to sign Jonathan Tah on a free transfer

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has some work to do if the team is to return to where it belongs and will likely be backed in the transfer window next year.

The Portuguese is expected to have a list of his own targets, but the board will also land players which they deem suitable for the long-term sporting project.

Jonathan Tah is one of those players and Caught Offside (h/t Fichajes) has reported that the Red Devils have ‘made contact’ to land the Bayer Leverkusen defender next year. Tah will be a free agent upon the expiry of his contract in Germany and as per the source, United are in talks to sign him but they face competition from Barcelona.

Man United can negotiate directly with the player from January itself and while he has not officially announced that he will be leaving Bayer Leverkusen, there are signs which point towards that happening. Most notably, he was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich this summer but a transfer fell through and he remained with his current employers.

A brilliant free signing

Jonathan Tah would be an amazing free signing for Manchester United next year. Jonny Evans’ contract is unlikely to be renewed for another season while Harry Maguire has also been linked with departing Old Trafford, so the 28-year-old would be a great addition to the squad. He is an experienced campaigner and is in the prime years of his career.

At 6’4” tall, the German central defender is an imposing presence and is also a technically sound player. He is very good with the ball at his feet and has a decent passing range, while his tall stature allows him to impose himself on the opponent’s attackers and be an aerially strong option too.

He has a unique profile, but it is one that Man United can benefit from, especially if they use a three-man backline under Ruben Amorim.

It remains to be seen if the player’s preference is towards joining the Premier League giants next year or if he wants to play for a participant in the Champions League, in which case Barcelona could scupper Manchester United’s deal.