Man Utd fancied to sign Alvaro Carreras this winter



According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been tipped to re-sign Alvaro Carreras from Benfica next year.

The Red Devils recently confirmed the appointment of Amorim as their new head coach and he will formally take charge over the coming days. The 39-year-old is expected to play with a 3-4-3 formation going forward and O Jogo believe Carreras can ‘fit like a glove’ in the Portuguese’s tactical formation.

Benfica president Rui Costa has no plans of parting ways with Carreras in January, but O Jogo reveal that United have the option to buy him back as part of the transfer last summer. Carreras has a £42 million release clause in his contract, but the Red Devils can re-sign him for just £17m from next year onwards.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the defender, but United have a clear advantage in the race.

Huge potential

The 21-year-old was regarded as one of the best young graduates in the United academy, but he failed to make his first-team breakthrough. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were sidelined with injuries earlier this year, but manager Erik ten Hag did not prevent Carreras from leaving on loan with a buy clause.

The left-back had a mixed start to his Benfica career, but he has found his feet this campaign with several stand-out performances. The Spaniard has accumulated 2 goals and 2 assists and has also impressed with his tackling, aerial presence and distribution. He has also grabbed the eye with his tireless work rate.

With Amorim arriving at the helm, the door could open for Carreras to rejoin the Red Devils. Considering he is an attacking left-back by trade, he could operate from the left wing-back position under the new head coach. He could also feature on the left side of the back three if Lisandro Martinez requires a breather.

It remains to be seen whether United will activate the clause this winter or wait until the end of the campaign. With Shaw and Malacia due to return, Amorim could assess their performances before contemplating an approach to re-sign Carreras from Benfica.