Liverpool showing strong interest in signing Ricardo Pepi

Liverpool are reportedly showing a strong interest in signing PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Eredivisie giants from FC Augsburg last year, the 21-year-old has been used as a rotational player by Peter Bosz. The American won the league title at Philips Stadion last term and has showcased his goal-scoring prowess whenever he has been given the opportunity this season, scoring six goals and registering one assist in only three league starts.

Caught Offside reports that the youngster’s eye-catching performances thus far this season have attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid among those to have registered their interest in him.

But, the Anfield club are showing the ‘strongest interest’. PSV would be open to cashing-in on Pepi if they receive an offer of around £21m from his potential suitors such as the Merseyside club.

Pepi to Liverpool

Pepi is a centre-forward by traits. He is efficient in finishing off his chances, can hold up the play, is excellent in taking penalties and also works hard without possession.

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are the two striker options Arne Slot currently has at his disposal. But, the Portuguese has had his injury problems at Liverpool, while Nunez hasn’t been able to showcase his best at Anfield over the last few years after joining the club from SL Benfica.

Jota has been out injured in recent weeks and Slot used Luis Diaz in the number nine position in a couple of games before the international break. The Colombian even scored a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen from this position.

But, he is more of a left-winger so signing a new striker would be the right decision for Liverpool. However, Pepi hasn’t proven his worth at the highest level yet to suggest that he would be able to help Liverpool achieve their lofty ambitions if he were to move to Anfield.

Therefore, Liverpool would be better off exploring other options to strengthen the attack. But, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Pepi.