Chelsea interested in Benfica’s Tomas Araujo as Enzo Maresca target new defender

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has not rotated much of his defence in the Premier League with Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana playing more regularly than others. The players have formed the core of the team’s back four while the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo have failed to impress the coach and realistically challenge for regular first team football.

With that in mind, the Italian coach wants to bring in another centre back who he can entrust for a role in the first team. Portuguese outlet O Jogo has claimed that Benfica defender Tomas Araujo leads the club’s shortlist, though Chelsea will need to compete with fellow English sides Crystal Palace and Newcastle United for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Araujo has a release clause worth £83 million in his contract at Benfica, though it is not known yet whether the club will demand its full payment or be prepared to negotiate a lower sum.

Meanwhile, it is anticipated that the player’s salary demands would be on the higher side as well, so Chelsea will have to be prepared to pay a high sum if they are to secure his transfer.

Araujo will be a reliable long-term option

If Enzo Maresca does not trust Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo in the Premier League, it is unlikely that he will utilise them in the Champions League should Chelsea feature in it next season. Therefore, a central defenders signing is important and Tomas Araujo has everything it takes to fit the manager’s setup.

He is a brilliant passer of the ball and has a fantastic physique. He is a versatile option who can play as a right back, and is a pacey modern day defender, who excels in the air defensively and in set-piece situations too. With an all-round profile, there is not much more that Chelsea can ask for from Araujo, who could be well worth his price tag.

It will be interesting to see where exactly he ranks in Chelsea’s list of priorities though as it would not be a surprise if they pursue a Premier League defender in case they are willing to spend as much money.

Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite could be available for sale next year, and so the Blues might favour bringing in a player that is proven in the English top flight over the relatively unproven Araujo.