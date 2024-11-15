Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Murillo

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Murillo, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After moving to the City Ground from Corinthians last year, the 22-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities in his debut campaign in the Premier League last term, helping his side survive relegation despite enduring a point deduction having been found guilty of breaching the PSR rules.

Now, the Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring a solitary goal and keeping four clean-sheets in 11 league appearances. The Reds are currently fifth in the table with 19 points from 11 games just behind third-placed Chelsea in goal difference.

So, it seems the South American’s eye-catching start to this season has attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe. Writing on X, Konur states that Liverpool are interested in him and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop next year.

However, the journalist says Liverpool aren’t the only club in this race as Arsenal and Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for him. Moreover, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on hiring him.

Battle

Murillo is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt and still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract. So, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are likely to demand a hefty fee if they are forced to cash-in on him next year.

With Virgil van Dijk’s current contract set to expire at the end of this season, signing a new top-class replacement for him will become a necessity for the Merseyside club if the Dutchman eventually leaves the club.

On the other hand, Man Utd will have to revamp the defensive department next summer as Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have all entered the final few months of their respective contracts. All of them have entered their 30s so it is highly unlikely that they would be given an extension offer.

As for Arsenal, they will have to sign a new left-sided defender as a potential replacement for Jakub Kiwior – who has been linked with a move away from the club. After joining from Italian side Spezia, he hasn’t been able to find his feet in the Premier League.

Murillo is a highly talented player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Arsenal or Man Utd if any of those clubs eventually purchase him to bolster the backline.