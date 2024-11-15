Man Utd ‘working’ to sign Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan

Manchester United are reportedly working on a deal to sign Rosenborg star Sverre Nypan, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Having ranked through the Norwegian side’s youth system, the youngster made his senior debut for his boyhood club back in 2022 at the tender age of just 15.

Since then, he has now established himself as a key player for The Troll Children. The 17-year-old has started attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe in recent times having enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, scoring seven goals and registering as many assists in 23 league starts.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has stated that Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all interested in Nypan and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop.

In addition to them, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also keen on hiring him but Man Utd are ‘confident’ that they will be able to purchase the youngster by beating their rivals in this race.

Nypan to Man Utd

The journalist says Rosenborg have already asked Nypan to choose his next club in January and they are ready to sell him for a £10m fee upfront plus bonuses that will take the numbers to £20m. Man Utd have already started ‘working’ to conclude a deal for him after monitoring his development over the last two or three years.

Nypan has been playing as a box-to-box midfielder for Rosenborg in recent times and is also capable of providing cover in the attacking midfield position if needed.

The Red Devils have been known for developing young talents over the years with Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho the recent examples of that. Additionally, United’s new boss Ruben Amorim has showcased his abilities of nurturing young talents during his time at Sporting CP.

Therefore, Nypan would have the right surroundings at United to play regular first-team football and develop his career if he decides to join the club in the winter window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure his service by defeating other clubs in this race.