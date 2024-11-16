Liverpool make contact to sign Rayan Cherki



According to French outlet L’Equipe, Liverpool have taken information regarding Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki ahead of the January transfer window.

The Merseyside heavyweights had a quiet summer transfer window and they made just one outfield signing in the form of Federico Chiesa from Juventus for £10 million. It was considered as a bargain signing at the time, but the Italian has yet to make any significant contribution due to injuries.

L’Equipe now report that the Reds have made contact to gain information on Cherki, who has had a ‘promising start’ to the season with Les Gones. The French outfit would prefer to keep him until the end of the campaign, but it is claimed that their financial situation could force them into a winter sale.

Arne Slot’s side are interested in bringing the 24-year-old to Anfield in the next transfer window, but they could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain who have looked at signing him in the past. Les Parisiens advisor Luis Campos is a huge admirer of the versatile 21-year-old forward.

Talented star

Cherki has been tipped to leave Lyon for a number of seasons, but there have been concerns regarding his attitude. Fulham had an offer accepted for the talented attacker last summer, but the Frenchman decided to stay put with his boyhood club.

Lyon are now likely to sanction his departure this winter. They have been handed a provisional Ligue 2 relegation with a transfer ban. The club will need to recoup losses with player sales in January or they could be relegated to the second tier of French football.

Fulham were prepared to pay £12.7 million up front for Cherki last summer, and Liverpool could sign him for a much lesser price with Lyon’s financial woes. He would represent a bigger bargain signing compared to Chiesa, who has been injury-prone.

Cherki has 2 goals and 3 assists across all competitions for Lyon this campaign. He can play on either wing or in the no.10 role. Slot could see him as an attacking midfielder. It is a position up for grabs with constant rotation at the moment.