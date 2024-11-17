Liverpool hoping to beat Arsenal to Mohamed Kudus’ signing from West Ham

Liverpool are expected to be in the transfer market as they look to sign a winger sooner rather than later. Mohamed Salah’s contract is due to expire in June 2025 and it has been reported that the two parties have gotten extension talks underway, although there remains a sizeable difference in expectations between them.

Mohamed Kudus has emerged as an option for the Reds as they look to sign Salah’s replacement, as per Daily Mail, however, Liverpool face stiff competition with Arsenal also keen on the African star’s services.

The report adds that West Ham will demand the payment of the forward’s £85 million release clause and would be hesitant in negotiating a lower price with any interested party.

Arsenal are unlikely to be in a position to splurge that kind of money on Kudus as Mikel Arteta has other priority areas he also needs to strengthen. Liverpool, however, might be willing to gamble on the Ghanaian’s transfer keeping Salah’s importance in mind and the price tag may not be much of a deterrent for the Reds.

Kudus could be an exciting signing

Mohamed Kudus has not made the desired start to this season as he has just two goals and an assist to his name in 10 Premier League outings. However, his form has largely come as a result of West Ham’s overall slow start to the campaign and there is every reason to believe that he would be an ideal option for Liverpool.

He is extremely quick on the flanks and has been able to outmuscle most of his opponents when raiding forward. The player’s creative aspects have also held him in good stead since his Eredivisie days. The 24-year-old also has the age factor on his side and will only get better hereon, while his versatility of playing on either flank and as an attacking midfielder will also come in handy.

Arne Slot’s tactical setup could see Kudus bloom into an even better player at Liverpool given the duo’s past in Netherlands, so all things suggest he would be a terrific signing if Liverpool decide to splurge £85m on him next year.

It could hinge on Salah’s future, however, so it remains to be seen what comes of the club’s negotiations with the Egyptian international.