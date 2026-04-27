Arsenal interested in signing Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen this summer

Arsenal are on the verge of another second-placed finish in the Premier League, their fourth successive season doing so after letting a dominant position slip, and serious changes to the squad could once again be in store during the summer.

Viktor Gyokeres’ signing has particularly failed to yield the necessary result with the Swede struggling for consistency in the final third, and work is already underway towards securing a number nine’s services.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal could consider Victor Osimhen’s signing from Galatasaray with Andrea Berta personally believed to be interested in the Nigerian international having recently scouted him in Istanbul.

The Napoli hitman is valued at £65 million, and has scored 20 goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season. Compared to Julian Alvarez, another of Arsenal’s targets, Osimhen promises to be a proven and affordable option.

Osimhen a solid signing for Arsenal

If Arsenal are able to secure Victor Osimhen’s transfer from Galatasaray, they would have made a strong statement in the transfer by acquiring a marksman who has excelled in very challenging leagues in Italy and Turkey.

Osimhen’s signing remains a strong proposition with Gabriel Jesus expected to leave the club at some point in the next few months, and that might likely also put pressure on Viktor Gyokeres to up his game.

By signing Victor Osimhen, Arsenal would have all the more certainty up top about scoring goals as the striker has not only done exceptionally in other leagues but has also delivered in the Champions League against Europe’s biggest opponents.

He is a top quality target not only because of his skilful finishing and predatory instincts in the box with both feet and the head, but also an intelligent eye for creativity aided by a strong physique and ability to hold the ball.

Between Julian Alvarez and Victor Osimhen, it will be interesting to see which player the board prefers acquiring this summer, more so with Premier League experience and positional versatility proving to be attractive characteristics about the Argentine.