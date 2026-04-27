Everton ‘very interested’ in signing Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti

Everton are ‘very interested’ in signing Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti next summer, according to Tuttosport.

Since joining Juventus from Frosinone in 2022, Gatti has been a dependable presence for the club, featuring regularly under Massimiliano Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor.

However, his role has significantly reduced following the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, who has favoured a defensive trio of Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly.

Despite accumulating 134 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri, the 27-year-old has been limited to just 11 starts in this season’s Serie A.

A broken fibula suffered in March further disrupted his progress, and he has now gone an extended period without being regarded as a first-choice option. He has also not completed a full 90 minutes in the league since the end of February, highlighting his current position within the squad hierarchy.

Several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, are looking to poach the Italian next summer, with reports via Football Talk revealing Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the centre-back.

The latest club to be linked with a move to sign Gatti is Everton, according to Tuttosport, which claims that the Toffees are ‘very interested’ in signing the 6ft 2in defender.

Gatti to Everton

After seeing their initial approach rebuffed, the Merseyside club are set to reignite their interest in signing the Italian international next summer but face a stern battle with Nottingham Forest and AC Milan, who also saw their interest rebuffed after failing to meet Juventus’ £21m valuation.

Although David Moyes can call upon James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Jake O’Brien as centre-back options, there remains a clear need for added quality to strengthen Everton’s defensive ranks.

They will be without Branthwaite for the remainder of the season, with the England international continuing to struggle with recurring fitness concerns.

The 23-year-old has spent much of the current campaign sidelined with injury, raising ongoing doubts about his long-term reliability as a consistent option.

It was an unhappy return to the London Stadium for Moyes, whose side lost 2-1 to West Ham United on Saturday.

The result means the Toffees have lost consecutive Premier League games after conceding a stoppage-time winner since losing to Newcastle and Liverpool in October 2007 during the Scotsman’s first spell in charge of the club.