Arsenal readying contract offer to sign Julian Brandt from Dortmund

Arsenal are readying a formal contract offer to sign Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt on a free transfer next summer, according to TEAMtalk.

Although Brandt may not be fully accustomed to English football, supporters in the country will likely recognise him from his earlier days at Borussia Dortmund, when he was regularly linked with multiple Premier League sides, with Liverpool reportedly showing the strongest interest during the early phase of Jürgen Klopp’s spell at Anfield.

Since completing his move from Bayer Leverkusen in July 2019, he has featured in 304 matches across all competitions, contributing 57 goals and 70 assists for the club.

Throughout the current campaign, the German has remained an integral figure for Dortmund, registering 11 goals and four assists in what is set to be his final season with the club.

With his contract nearing its end, the midfielder is now drawing strong interest from several elite European clubs, including Arsenal.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which reports that Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is plotting a move to sign the midfield ace, who is set to leave Dortmund as a free agent next summer.

The report adds that Brandt’s ability to play in multiple positions across the attack and in attacking midfield has particularly piqued the Gunners’ interest, and the London club are now readying a formal contract offer for the German midfielder.

Arsenal face fierce battle in Brandt race

However, Arsenal are not alone in the race, as TEAMtalk claims that Barcelona are also showing a keen interest while the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati are also in for the 29-year-old.

Arsenal secured a narrow 1–0 win against Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, courtesy of a fine strike from Eberechi Eze.

Having briefly surrendered top spot earlier in the week following Manchester City’s victory over Burnley, the Gunners moved back into first place by edging past Eddie Howe’s out-of-form side.

Although they have played a game more than City, they now sit three points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side, who confirmed their place in the FA Cup Final after defeating Southampton.

That advantage could increase to six when Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates next week, while the Cityzens are due to take on Everton on May 4.

The focus now shifts to Europe, with Arsenal heading to Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.