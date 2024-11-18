Man Utd weighing up move for Geovany Quenda



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are aiming to secure an advanced agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda next summer.

The 17-year-old made his debut under manager Ruben Amorim at Sporting earlier this season. He is a right winger, but the youngster has been brilliant from the right wing-back role for the Portuguese champions.

Amorim recently left the Primeira Liga giants to take charge at Man United and A Bola claim that the Red Devils are prepared to reunite the 39-year-old with the promising wonderkid at the end of the campaign.

Sporting extended Quenda’s contract recently with a huge release clause worth £84 million. United have no plans to pay such a staggering fee and they are willing to make an opening offer of around £33 million.

United want to sign the youngster ‘as soon as possible’ to avoid competition for his signature.

Huge talent

Quenda was a relatively unknown figure at Sporting, but his reputation has been vastly enhanced after his breakthrough under Amorim this campaign. The teenager has been a consistent starter at right wing-back.

He has chipped in with 2 goals and 2 assists and has also excelled with his dribbling skills and defensive contributions. Quenda has won more than 60% of his ground and aerial duels while making recoveries too.

Despite his tender age, he has already proved his credentials from right wing-back. United have played with a 4-2-3-1 formation over the years but that is about to change with Amorim set to go with three at the back.

The manager’s 3-4-3 system involves the use of wing-backs. Quenda has proved that he can be a good fit in one of those roles, but he could also feature as an inverted forward due to his superb pace and direct running.

The big question mark remains whether United can sign him in advanced agreement in January for next summer. Sporting may want to delay any transfer negotiations to create a bidding war among top European clubs.

Quenda is one of the best talents to come out of their academy and Sporting may consider the best offer on the table.