Manchester United looking to trump Liverpool to Christian Pulisic’s signing

Manchester United recently appointed Ruben Amorim as their head coach. The Portuguese has some major problems to solve and will need the club’s support in the transfer market.

A winger’s signing could be among his top priorities heading into 2025 and it has emerged that Amorim wants the Red Devils to beat Liverpool to an in-form star’s capture.

Italian source Calcio Mercato has claimed that AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic is on the radar of both Man Utd and Liverpool. Having contributed to seven goals and five assists already this season, he is one of Europe’s most blistering forwards and has been linked with a return to England less than two years after opting to pursue a career in Serie A.

The report adds that Milan regard the American international very highly though they could be willing to part ways with him for the right price, which supposedly stands close to £50 million.

An incredibly versatile player that has already proven himself at Chelsea in the Premier League, Liverpool and Man United could both vie for Pulisic’s signature next year.

Pulisic likely to choose United over Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to sign Christian Pulisic as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, though there are a couple of hindrances to the matter. Though he can play on the right wing, Pulisic prefers a role on the left or more centrally and those positions are already occupied by the likes of Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz.

At Manchester United, Pulisic would not only be a regular fixture in the first team but have the chance to feature across multiple roles to try and see what suits him best. He is currently performing better than each and every one of United’s wingers, so trumping players like Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford will not be a herculean task for the 26-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Manchester United plan on opening talks with Milan over a potential deal for Pulisic, although it is fair to say that his rumoured price of £50 million will not be a deterrent for either side.