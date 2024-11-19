Liverpool
Liverpool and Tottenham eyeing surprise swoop for Andersen
According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a surprise swoop for Fulham defender Joachim Andersen next year.
The Denmark international rejoined the Cottagers from Crystal Palace on a permanent basis last summer and he has been terrific in the heart of the defence for the London club.
Caught Offside now claim that Liverpool and Spurs are expected to strengthen their central defence in the near future and they are both showing interest in signing Andersen.
However, Fulham are under no pressure to sell with another 4 years left on Andersen’s contract. Liverpool and Spurs are yet to decide whether to proceed with a formal approach.
Solid player
Andersen has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League. He has built his reputation over the years and has been brilliant since his homecoming at Fulham.
The 28-year-old has averaged 58 passes per league outing this campaign. The former Palace man has won almost 60% of his duels with 4.9 recoveries and an impressive 6 clearances per game.
Liverpool don’t need an immediate change in central defence, but they could consider Andersen to add experience and quality to the squad if Virgil van Dijk were to leave at the end of the season.
The Dutchman’s contract concludes in June next year and he has yet to commit his future to the Merseyside giants.
On the other hand, Spurs could be eyeing Andersen to provide competition to Cristian Romano and Micky van de Ven. Van de Ven has been a good acquisition, but he has been largely injury prone.
Liverpool would be a more lucrative destination for Andersen with Champions League football almost every season, but a move to Spurs can’t be ruled out with the chance to continue in London.
Fulham spent £30 million to bring Andersen back to Craven Cottage last summer and they could demand as much as £50 million if Liverpool and Spurs were to make an approach for his services.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 30 seconds ago
Liverpool and Tottenham eyeing surprise swoop for Andersen
According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a surprise swoop for...
-
Liverpool/ 41 mins ago
Manchester United looking to trump Liverpool to Christian Pulisic’s signing
Manchester United recently appointed Ruben Amorim as their head coach. The Portuguese has some...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Arsenal prepared to pay £75 million to sign Barcelona star Raphinha
Arsenal have recently endured a poor run of form, especially in the Premier League,...
-
Premier League/ 1 hour ago
Tottenham eye surprise move to re-sign Harry Winks
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop to re-sign Leicester City...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 13 hours ago
Man Utd bidding hard for Bayern star Alphonso Davies
According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United are bidding hard to sign Bayern Munich...