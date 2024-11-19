Liverpool and Tottenham eyeing surprise swoop for Andersen



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a surprise swoop for Fulham defender Joachim Andersen next year.

The Denmark international rejoined the Cottagers from Crystal Palace on a permanent basis last summer and he has been terrific in the heart of the defence for the London club.

Caught Offside now claim that Liverpool and Spurs are expected to strengthen their central defence in the near future and they are both showing interest in signing Andersen.

However, Fulham are under no pressure to sell with another 4 years left on Andersen’s contract. Liverpool and Spurs are yet to decide whether to proceed with a formal approach.

Solid player

Andersen has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League. He has built his reputation over the years and has been brilliant since his homecoming at Fulham.

The 28-year-old has averaged 58 passes per league outing this campaign. The former Palace man has won almost 60% of his duels with 4.9 recoveries and an impressive 6 clearances per game.

Liverpool don’t need an immediate change in central defence, but they could consider Andersen to add experience and quality to the squad if Virgil van Dijk were to leave at the end of the season.

The Dutchman’s contract concludes in June next year and he has yet to commit his future to the Merseyside giants.

On the other hand, Spurs could be eyeing Andersen to provide competition to Cristian Romano and Micky van de Ven. Van de Ven has been a good acquisition, but he has been largely injury prone.

Liverpool would be a more lucrative destination for Andersen with Champions League football almost every season, but a move to Spurs can’t be ruled out with the chance to continue in London.

Fulham spent £30 million to bring Andersen back to Craven Cottage last summer and they could demand as much as £50 million if Liverpool and Spurs were to make an approach for his services.