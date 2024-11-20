Man Utd remain keen on signing Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, as per the Daily Mail.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils decided to revamp their defensive department last summer. They were keen on purchasing the 22-year-old and submitted two official proposals worth up to £50m but eventually failed to find an agreement with the Toffees so a deal didn’t materialise.

After missing out on Branthwaite, Man Utd decided to strengthen the centre-back position by signing Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt from LOSC Lille and Bayern Munich respectively.

Now, the Daily Mail reports that Man Utd remain keen on signing the Everton star and have held talks over a deal to hire him in the upcoming January window.

United’s new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is the driving force to lure Branthwaite to Old Trafford and Everton want a fee of around £70m to sell him with his existing deal set to run until 2027. However, the record Premier League champions can’t afford to sign him unless they raise funds by selling players.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

Branthwaite enjoyed a stellar campaign last term and helped the Toffees survive the relegation. However, the defender has been struggling with injury problems this season and as a result, he hasn’t been able to serve his club properly thus far.

The Englishman is a left-footed 6ft 4in tall defender. He is quick, can play out from the back, is excellent in the air and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Branthwaite is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class player in future. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

Ruben Amorim likes to deploy a back three system and United need proper depth in this position with Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof’s future currently uncertain as the trio have entered the final year of their respective contracts.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions can eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming January window to reinforce the defensive department.