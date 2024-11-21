Man Utd showing ‘concrete’ interest in Alphonso Davies

Manchester United are reportedly showing a ‘concrete’ interest in signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

After joining the Bavarian club back in 2019, the 24-year-old has enjoyed great success at the Allianz Arena over the years, winning multiple Bundesliga titles, a Champions League trophy and several other major cup competitions.

The Canadian continues to play a key role for the German giants under new manager Vincent Kompany this season. However, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times as his existing deal with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of this season.

So, as it stands, he would be able to agree on a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs in January to leave for nothing ahead of next campaign.

Now, Falk states that (via Bayern & Germany X page) Davies would be open to signing an extension with Bayern Munich but the Bavarian club need to match his financial demand to make it happen.

Davies to Man Utd

Real Madrid are also keen on signing him and have already submitted their proposal to him. But, Man Utd are also in this race and have been showing ‘concrete’ interest in getting the deal done.

The record Premier League champions are even ready to offer a salary package worth more than Bayern and Real’s proposal to persuade the player to join.

On the other hand, another German football expert, Florian Plettenberg, backs Falk’s claim of United’s interest in Davies and says that the Canadian is Man Utd’s ‘dream’ target to reinforce the LWB position.

The player is valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt and is one of the best attack-minded fullbacks in the world. So, he would be a great coup for United if they hire him.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are the two LBs the Red Devils currently have at their disposal. But, both have struggled with their injury problems and neither is the best option for Ruben Amorim’s LWB role.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to sign Davies by beating Real Madrid in this race.