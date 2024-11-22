Liverpool keen on signing Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium as a free agent last year, the Frenchman enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in Serie A last term, making 20 goal contributions in 35 league appearances. He even helped his side win the Scudetto title.

Now, the forward has continued performing at his best this term as well, scoring eight goals and registering two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions. He is also a key player for France national team under Didier Deschamps.

Fichajes state that with Mohamed Salah’s future remaining hanging in balance as his existing contract will expire at the end of this season, Liverpool are planning to sign a new attacker to strengthen the frontline and Thuram is on their radar.

The player still has three and a half years left in his current contract and the Nerazzurri value their star man at around £71m. The forward is happy at the Italian giants so he doesn’t want to leave just yet, therefore, the Reds will have to find a way to persuade him to join the club if they formalise their interest.

Thuram to Liverpool

The Spanish outlet claims that Thuram isn’t the only option on Arne Slot’s wish-list to bolster the squad as Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo is also in it.

The Frenchman is a versatile player as he can play in the left flank, in the centre-forward position and as a second striker. However, he isn’t a right-winger so he wouldn’t be an ideal option to replace Salah.

On the other hand, Kubo is a specialist left-footed right-winger and would be a better option than Thuram to replace the Egyptian international.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to sign Thuram next year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 28 points from 11 games, sitting five points ahead of the reigning champions Manchester City. Now, they will resume their campaign after the international break when they take on Southampton in the league this weekend.