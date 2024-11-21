Fernandez and Sancho return as Maresca makes 2 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Leicester City

Chelsea are on the road on matchday 12 of the Premier League as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, November 23rd. The Blues will look to add to their points tally after a blip against Arsenal saw them drop two last time out.

Enzo Maresca’s team is slowly but surely cementing its status as a top four side this season in the English top flight and as they bid to do so yet again, here is a look at Chelsea’s possible eleven for the game against Leicester.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez could keep his place in goal. The Spaniard is the chosen one for the Premier League while Filip Jorgensen’s participation has been limited to the other competitions.

Defenders – Reece James is out, so Malo Gusto might keep his place at right back while Marc Cucurella will be the favourite to feature on the left side of the backline.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill have been Enzo Maresca’s preferred pairing in the heart of the Chelsea backline, so they could start once more this weekend.

Fernandez and Sancho start

Midfielders – Enzo Fernandez is likely to replace Romeo Lavia in the starting eleven. He suffered a knock against Arsenal a couple of weeks ago and could spend some more time on the sidelines. The Argentine star will partner with Moises Caicedo in the double pivot in all probability.

Further forward, Pedro Neto might be sacrificed in favour of Jadon Sancho on the left flank after he has put his illness behind him and trained with the team over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer are expected to keep their places as the right winger and number 10, respectively.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson has not been in top form lately but he will lead the line nonetheless for Chelsea ahead of Christopher Nkunku.

Here is how the Chelsea team could look on Saturday.