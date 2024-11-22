Man Utd eyeing winter deal for Kolo Muani



According to Le10 Sport, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Red Devils presently have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as their centre-forward options, but neither of them have been consistent enough. Hojlund has just 2 goals to his name this campaign while Zirkzee has netted just once. The latter has not scored since the curtain-raiser against Fulham at Old Trafford in mid-August.

Amorim may want an upgrade on the young duo at the turn of the year and Le10 Sport claim that contacts have already been made with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Muani, who has been a fringe player under manager Luis Enrique this campaign.

Enrique wants to land a new attacker in the upcoming winter transfer window and for that to happen, Muani may have to depart. United can’t afford a permanent transfer and they have proposed to land the World Cup finalist on a short-term deal.

Amorim wants to bring the talented marksman to Old Trafford this winter and it remains to be seen whether the striker will consider the temporary switch to Manchester or stay with Les Parisiens until next summer.

Top striker

United’s main concern this campaign has been the centre-forward department. Both Hojlund and Zirkzee have been prone to missing clear-cut chances and the Red Devils need someone more experienced and reliable.

Muani has netted just 2 goals in 12 games for PSG this season, but he has largely featured from the bench. The 25-year-old has fared better with France this campaign with 3 goals and 1 assist from just five starts.

The Frenchman clearly does not fit into Enrique’s tactical plans, but he could excel under Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. The Portuguese prefers a striker who can regularly run behind opposition defenders with pace.

The 39-year-old also likes his striker to contribute in the lead-up with quality passes and hold-up play. Muani fits into his requirements and he would be a fabulous signing if he can be persuaded to join.

The £33 million star may have a point to prove, having struggled in Paris. He was a revelation during his final season at Eintracht Frankfurt, registering 23 goals and 17 assists from 43 appearances.