Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd plot audacious swoop to sign Eduardo Camavinga
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga, as per Spanish outlet Bernabéu Digital.
Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Manual Ugarte are the options Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal to deploy in the midfield position.
However, Eriksen has entered the final year of his current contract and is expected to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season. On the other hand, Casemiro hasn’t been at his best in recent times and United are said to be open to letting him leave the club.
Both Eriksen and Casemiro have passed their prime so it would be the right decision to start planning about replacing them. Now, BD reports that Man Utd are interested in Camavinga and United are ready to spend big to sign the Frenchman to hand Amorim the necessary tools to find success at Old Trafford.
Camavinga is already aware of the Red Devils’ interest but he doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid just yet. Therefore, Man Utd will have to put their best efforts in to persuade him to join the club.
Camavinga to Man Utd
The 22-year-old is valued at around £83m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029 with Los Blancos having recently signed an extension.
Amorim is reportedly emphasising signing players with intensity to implement a high-pressing system at Man Utd. Camavinga possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in this system.
After joining Real Madrid from Stade Rennais back in 2021, Camavinga has enjoyed great success at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over the last few years, winning two Champions League trophies, as many La Liga titles and several other major competitions.
However, he has had injury problems this season so he hasn’t been able to feature regularly for Los Merengues thus far. Nevertheless, he is a top-class player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder going forward.
Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to hire him to bolster the engine room.
