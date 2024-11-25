Manchester United weighing up move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes

Manchester United have some work to do if they are to bring their squad up to the standard which is required to secure a top four berth, let alone win the Premier League and a new left back needs to be a priority. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s struggles with fitness have been well-documented and they’re perhaps not good enough to play in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 either.

It appears Amorim is already lining-up his targets as the Daily Mail has reported that the Red Devils are preparing a swoop for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes to resolve their issues.

Mendes has a very high potential and has been developing at PSG in recent years, though a move to one of the world’s more competitive leagues could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

The 22-year-old’s offensive qualities are said to have attracted the attention of many clubs, including Manchester United, and with a valuation of £45 million on Transfermarkt, he seems reasonably priced. His contract expires in June 2026 so the Red Devils could be able to get their hands on the Portuguese international for a reduced transfer fee next summer.

Mendes the perfect wing back

Nuno Mendes has been heavily criticised in recent years for his performances in the Champions League and for Portugal, primarily for being caught out of position and neglecting his defensive duties. He is superb offensively, however, which makes him a fine option for a role as the wing back.

Under Amorim’s system which revolves around dominating the ball and playing higher up the pitch, Mendes’ defensive issues would be masked. He has a good physique and has not struggled with injuries so far either, so United can be confident that they would be investing in a player with a decent fitness record and high potential.

Mendes is not their only target at left back, however, with the likes of Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez also having been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Therefore, it will be interesting to see where he ranks in Man United’s list of priorities before reading too much into the story.