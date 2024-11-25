Szoboszlai steps up for Liverpool against Southampton



Liverpool continued their dominance at the top of the Premier League with a 3-2 comeback win over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Merseyside giants were not at their vintage best yesterday. They took the lead through Dominik Szoboszlai in the 30th minute, but Adam Armstrong levelled the scores before the break.

Mateus Fernandes put the Saints into the lead in the 56th minute. However, Mohamed Salah equalised for the Reds with a wonderful goal before scoring the winner late on from the penalty spot.

Salah got the plaudits for his 2nd half brace but Szoboszlai was likewise impressive. The Hungarian produced one of his best performances of the campaign in what was a tricky game in the end.

The ex-RB Leipzig man opened the scoring and also provided 3 key passes for his teammates, as per Sofascore. He completed 85% of his passes and had a long ball accuracy of 100% (4 out of 4).

Szoboszlai also completed 100% of his tackles (4 out of 4) and 100% of his dribbles (2 out of 2) with 6 out of 8 duels won. It was a solid attacking display from the 24-year-old, who has been in and out of the line-up.

Best performance

Szoboszlai has been inconsistent with his performances for some period of time. He has the knack for producing stand-out displays and they have coincided with games where he has been non-existent.

The 24-year-old played 2nd fiddle to Curtis Jones in the no.10 role prior to the international break. Jones dropped into central midfield yesterday with Alexis Mac Allister only on the bench for the encounter.

Mac Allister was given a breather, having returned late from Argentina duty. The decision proved a blessing in disguise for Szoboszlai, who stepped up with a performance which will have impressed manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek. Szoboszlai should keep his place in the attacking midfield slot as Jones will most likely drop to the bench to compensate for Mac Allister’s return.