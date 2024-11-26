Liverpool eye swoop to sign Lyon star Malick Fofana

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Malick Fofana, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the French side in January this year, the 19-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1 last campaign, scoring three goals in four starts.

The Belgian has continued to play as a rotational player for Lyon thus far this season, making four goal contributions in six league starts. Moreover, following his recent promising performances, he was even selected to play for his nation in the October international break and made his debut for his country in a Nations League encounter against Italy.

Fichajes state that Lyon have found themselves in financial difficulties so they are open to listening to offers for their star men to balance the books and are even prepared to accept lower offers.

Therefore, Liverpool are looking to sign Fofana in January by taking advantage of this situation and are willing to get the deal done for a fee of at least £12m.

Fofana to Liverpool

Arne Slot’s side haven’t made a move to secure his signature yet but are planning to accelerate their efforts to get the deal done in the upcoming winter window.

Fofana is a left-footed wide player – who is comfortable in the left flank but is also efficient in the opposite side. Liverpool have a well-resourced frontline but they will have to make a move for a new top-level right-winger to replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves the club next summer.

The player’s existing deal will expire at the end of this season and the Reds haven’t made any potential offer to him to keep hold of him.

However, Fofana is still very young and would need time to settle down in the Premier League if he were to join. Therefore, he wouldn’t be the right option to replace Salah.

Nevertheless, the 19-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to sign the Belgian international in January.