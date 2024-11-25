Man Utd in battle with Arsenal to sign Kolo Muani

Manchester United are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their centre-forward position in recent times as Rasmus Hojlund hasn’t been able to showcase his best in the Premier League after moving to Old Trafford from Atalanta last year.

New summer signing, Joshua Zirkzee, has had a tough start to his life in the English top-flight. So, United have found it difficult to score goals thus far this season.

Man Utd’s new boss Ruben Amorim tried Marcus Rashford in the striker position against Ipswich Town to address the number nine issue and the Englishman even had an exceptional start to the game as he scored the opener early into the game.

However, his overall performance wasn’t convincing enough and United also struggled. Amorim eventually had to settle with a 1-1 draw in his opening game as the Red Devils boss.

So, it looks like Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the striker position in January to help Amorim turn the situation around in the second half of this season.

Caught Offside report that Man Utd are interested in Kolo Muani and could make a concrete approach to secure his service in the upcoming winter window.

However, purchasing the player won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Arsenal and Newcastle United are also in this race. The North London club are even ready to open talks over this deal to trump Man Utd and Newcastle in this race.

The player has a contract until 2028 with Les Parisiens and is valued at around £33m by Transfermarkt. So, signing him in January might not be cheap for Man Utd or Arsenal.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are the two strikers the Gunners currently have but neither has been prolific enough thus far this season with the Brazilian yet to open his account in the Premier League and Champions League this term.

So, Arsenal could do with signing a new striker in January to push for a title march in the second half of this campaign.

But, Kolo Muani has had a disappointing time at the Parc des Princes in recent times so spending big to secure his signature would be a huge gamble.