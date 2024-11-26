Man United preparing offer for Geovany Quenda



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are preparing an opening offer worth £50 million plus bonuses to sign Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Geovany Quenda next summer.

The Red Devils played out a 1-1 Premier League draw against Ipswich Town in manager Ruben Amorim’s first game in-charge. There was plenty of promise in the opening half, but the club struggled to control proceedings after the break.

Ipswich could have easily won the game, had it not been for Andre Onana’s splendid saves. Amorim will want to bolster the squad with players, who are familiar to his system and A Bola claim that Quenda is on his transfer radar.

The Portuguese handed the breakthrough to the 17-year-old at Sporting earlier this campaign. The youngster has cemented the right wing-back position for his club and Amorim is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford next summer.

A Bola report that United are preparing to pay £50 million plus bonuses for the highly-rated wonderkid. He has a £83 million release clause in his contract, but Sporting are willing to do business for the proposal planned by United.

Huge potential

Quenda has adapted to the wing-back system from the Sporting academy and he has quickly become a mainstay for the first-team too. Amorim handed him his debut as a 17-year-old and he has taken his opportunity with both hands.

The teenager has accumulated 2 goals and 2 assists this campaign. He has been brilliant with his dribbling and work rate in the final third. Quenda has also worked hard defensively with plenty of duels and recoveries made.

Amorim recently played Amad Diallo at right wing-back and praised him for his performance. However, Quenda is much more talented than Diallo and has a higher ceiling. A reunion could be on the cards next summer.

United may not afford him in January with PSR spending issues, but there is also a restriction due to Brexit. The Red Devils cannot acquire the services of under-18 foreign players, but can negotiate a pre-transfer agreement.

Chelsea and Manchester City have done this regularly over the past year or so and United could look to negotiate a summer agreement for Quenda this winter in order to get the upper hand over other European teams.