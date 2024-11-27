Liverpool & Arsenal ready to spend £50m on Zubimendi



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool and Arsenal are ready to spend £50 million to land the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the next transfer window.

The Spanish star was the priority target for Reds manager Arne Slot last summer. The Anfield giants were prepared to trigger his release clause of €60 million (£50m) at the time, but a transfer did not materialise in the end.

The 25-year-old was given the green light to leave the La Liga outfit, but he decided to stay put at the club. This has not ended speculation regarding his future and Caught Offside claim that Sociedad are ready to listen to offers this winter.

Liverpool and long-term admirers Arsenal are ready to pay £50 million for the defensive midfielder, but the price is likely to be closer to £60 million. Zubimendi’s release clause may not be active until the summer judging by the update.

Top-class

Liverpool were determined to secure the services of Zubimendi last summer, but the midfielder made a U-turn, having initially considered the move. The decision has proved a blessing in disguise for them with Ryan Gravenberch stepping up.

The Netherlands ace was far from his best in his debut campaign, but he has been extraordinary from the no.6 role under Slot. The midfielder has been an ever-present figure in the centre of the park and he has stood out in almost every outing.

Despite the positives, Slot may want strong competition for places as a dip in form for Gravenberch could direct impact their league title prospects. Zubimendi would be a superb signing due to his strong tackling skills, aerial presence and hold-up play.

The ‘world-class‘ ace has won over 2 tackles and 2 clearances per game this campaign with 4 recoveries on average, as per Sofascore.

Liverpool will be looking to bring him to Anfield in the 2nd time of asking, but Arsenal could provide stiff competition. The Gunners’ interest in the player stretches back to the 2022/23 season and they have been unable to convince him to leave his boyhood club.

If Zubimendi finally makes the decision to leave Basque Country, Arsenal would no doubt make an effort to land him. He could be the perfect successor for Thomas Partey, who is likely to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.