Arsenal interested in signing Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford

Arsenal have lacked the firepower in their final third this season and a few offensive signings by their board are on the cards for 2025. Apart from signing a striker, Mikel Arteta could also do well with another versatile forward.

Caught Offside has reported that the Gunners are showing a keen interest in signing Bryan Mbuemo from Brentford next year. Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also keen on the Frenchman, so Arsenal will have to see off some competition if they are to land the player.

Mbuemo has been among the best Premier League players this season, thanks to his eight goals and one assist in the English top flight, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitting it might only be a matter of time before he moves to a bigger side.

As per the report, the Bees will seek roughly £40 million to part with their prized asset, which is a fee Arsenal should not have too many problems in paying.

Mbuemo will be a superb signing

Bryan Mbuemo’s signing for a £40 million fee would be money well spent by Arsenal as they would get their hands on a player who has proven himself in the Premier League, so Arteta will be confident that he wouldn’t take any time to adapt into the team.

Moreover, he is just 25 and has the lion’s share of his career ahead. Having played as a right winger, right midfielder, central forward and attacking midfielder, Mbuemo is able to fill a number of different roles in the squad.

Considering the former Troyes star will not be a very costly signing, Arsenal could even attempt to land him in January though it remains to be seen if Brentford will be prepared to let go of him midway through the season.

Alternatively, a move in the summer seems like a more realistic option as the Gunners might have to wait until the end of the season if they want to land their primary targets.