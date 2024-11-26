Man Utd register interest in signing Theo Hernandez

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing AC Milan star Theo Hernandez, as per transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The left-back position has been a point of concern for the Red Devils in recent times due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Shaw didn’t feature for United since February before making his return last weekend against Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

Malacia is also close to returning to action and was named among the matchday squad versus Kieran McKenna’s side for the first time since the final game of the 2022/23 season.

Ruben Amorim decided to start Diogo Dalot in the LWB position in his first game as Man Utd boss last weekend but the former FC Porto star couldn’t showcase his best in this position as he is more comfortable on the opposite side.

The Portuguese boss likes to deploy a back three system and uses wing-back so he needs an attack-minded fullback. Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Amorim wants to strengthen the LWB position and United are willing to fulfil their new manager’s wish in January or next summer.

Hernandez to Man Utd

Writing on X, Plettenberg has reported that Man Utd have already started working on a deal to sign a new left-sided defender and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is their primary target.

The player’s existing deal with the Bavarian club will expire at the end of this season however, signing him would be difficult as he has other potential suitors such as Real Madrid.

So, Man Utd have alternative options in their wish-list with Hernandez among them and Amorim’s side have been monitoring his current situation at AC Milan before making a potential swoop. The player’s current deal will expire in less than two years.

The 27-year-old – valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt – has been one of the best LBs in Serie A in recent years and helped his side win the Scudetto a few years ago. He is excellent going forward and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Therefore, the Frenchman has the necessary attributes to be the perfect player in Amorim’s system. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his service to reinforce the defence.