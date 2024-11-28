Manchester United predicted line-up against Bodo/Glimt

After starting the Ruben Amorim era with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town in the Premier League last weekend, Manchester United will face off against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League tonight.

This is going to be the first home fixture for Amorim and fans will be hoping to see some improvements from their last encounter with Kieran McKenna’s side.

The Red Devils have accumulated six points from four games in Europe’s second-tier competition and are currently 15th in the table. On the other hand, Bodo/Glimt are just ahead of the Old Trafford club with an extra point.

The top eight teams will qualify for the pre-quarter final stage automatically after the league round and United will be desperate to achieve that. But, in order to do it, they will have to win games like this.

Team news

Man Utd have a few injury absentees ahead of this game as Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro remain sidelined with their respective problems. Moreover, Jonny Evans wasn’t present in United’s final training ahead of this game having started last time out so he is in doubt for this fixture.

Moreover, Harry Maguire has returned to training after recovering from his injury but this game will come too early for him. The good news is that Lisandro Martínez is available for selection tonight.

Predicted line-up

Amorim deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation versus Ipswich and is expected to continue with the same system but he has hinted in his pre-match press conference that he is going to make a few changes to his starting eleven.

Andre Onana would continue between the sticks following a promising performance last time out. In front of him, Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Martínez should be the back three. Therefore, Luke Shaw could feature off the bench.

Amad Diallo is likely to keep hold of his place in the RWB position after a bright display last weekend, while Diogo Dalot could be on the opposite side. So, Tyrell Malacia would be among the substitutes.

Casemiro and Christian Eriksen might return to the bench following an average performance last time out so Manuel Ugarte could start in the engine room alongside Bruno Fernandes for United. Therefore, Kobbie Mainoo may feature off the bench.

Mason Mount could be one of the No.10s and Antony might get the opportunity to prove him, while Rasmus Hojlund is expected to be leading the line for Man Utd. So, Amorim may use Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho as substitutes.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Bodo/Glimt

Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Ugarte, Bruno, Dalot; Mount, Antony; Hojlund