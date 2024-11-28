Liverpool plot raid on Barcelona to sign Frenkie de Jong

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After bursting onto the scene having displayed glimpses of his qualities for Ajax Amsterdam, he was considered one of the most talented midfielders in the world a few years ago.

Having been impressed by the Dutchman’s performances at Johan Cruijff ArenA, the Blaugrana decided to splash the cash to secure his service and it was thought that he would become the mainstay of their engine room.

However, upon joining the Catalan giants, he never managed to flourish in his career and as a result, the 27-year-old hasn’t been able to reach his full potential. Moreover, he has struggled with his injury problems in recent times and has now found himself down in the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent years and Manchester United came closest to hiring him a couple of years ago. But, the player eventually rejected a move to Old Trafford so a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition.

De Jong to Liverpool

However, the player will enter the final year of his current contract at the end of this season so Barcelona might be looking to cash-in on him next year to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are interested in De Jong and are ready to make a ‘significant offer’ to lure him to Anfield next summer. The midfielder is open to joining the Reds to play in an attractive league like the Premier League.

De Jong prefers to play in a midfield pivot position and Arne Slot’s system is the perfect to bring the best out of him. Moreover, he can be deployed in a lone CDM and the box-to-box role, in addition, he can provide cover in the CB position if needed.

The Dutchman – valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt – is still in the prime of his career and at his best he has the qualities to play for any elite team in the world. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.