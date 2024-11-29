Man Utd ‘main contenders’ to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United are reportedly the main contender to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium a few years ago, the Georgian has established himself as an integral part of the Azzurri’s starting eleven.

He helped his side win the Scudetto in his debut campaign in Serie A. The 23-year-old couldn’t replicate the same performance in the following season as a result, Napoli struggled and finished in mid-table.

Now, the forward has started the new season promisingly under Antonio Conte, guiding his side to mount a title charge. Napoli are currently at the top of Serie A with 29 points from 13 games, sitting just one point ahead of second-placed Atalanta. In 13 league appearances, the youngster has scored five goals and registered two assists thus far this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Napoli want to tie the 23-year-old down to a new contract – which will expire in 2027. However, they have been struggling to match his £8m-a-year wage demand.

Kvaratskhelia to Man Utd

Man Utd are interested in the Georgian and are ready to match the forward’s salary demands to persuade him to join the club. United are willing to spend big next summer to help new manager, Ruben Amorim, continue the rebuild.

The report claim Kvaratskhelia has a £83m release clause in his existing deal and although Napoli are keen on keeping hold of him, they would be tempted to sell their star man if United or any other club submit a formal proposal and Amorim’s side are planning to make a ‘strong financial offer’ to get the deal done.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also in this race but United are the ‘main contenders’ to sign the forward.

Kvaratskhelia is predominantly a left-winger but is comfortable in the second striker role. United already have Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford as the options to deploy on the left side of the attack. But, neither has managed to help the Red Devils resolve the goal-scoring problem.

Therefore, purchasing an upgrade would be the right decision and Kvaratskhelia could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.