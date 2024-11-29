Man Utd to step up efforts to sign Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign Sporting CP star Morten Hjulmand, as per GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils decided to strengthen the engine room by purchasing Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain last summer. But, they are said to be planning to freshen up this position once again next year.

Christian Eriksen has entered the final few months of his current contract and considering his age, he is likely to leave the club for nothing at the end of this season. Moreover, Casemiro continues to struggle in recent times so United are reportedly open to cashing-in on him.

GiveMeSport claim that Man Utd are interested in Hjulmand to bolster the midfield and they sent scouts to watch him in action in midweek’s Champions League encounter against Arsenal.

The report state that Manchester City are also in this race as they want to sign a new midfielder in January following the serious knee injury to Rodrigo Hernandez.

Hjulmand to Man Utd

So, Man Utd are now planning to step up efforts to hire him in January and the Amorim connection has given an advantage to them to get the deal done by beating the Citizens in this race.

Hjulmand has a contract until 2028 with Sporting and has a £67m release clause in his current deal. Therefore, the Portuguese giants are in a strong position to earn a lot of money out of his departure.

The 25-year-old likes to be deployed in the holding midfield position and is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

He won the Liga Portugal title last term and has been a key player for the Denmark national team in recent times.

The Dane has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League and having already played under Amorim, the midfielder knows about his system thoroughly. Therefore, he shouldn’t take much time to settle down in his new surroundings if Man Utd were to purchase him in January.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his services to reinforce the midfield department.