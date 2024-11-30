Tottenham in battle with Arsenal & Liverpool for Geertruida

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Liverpool over a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Lilywhites from Sporting CP a few years ago, Pedro Porro has established himself as a key player in Spurs’ starting eleven in recent times. He has been displaying consistent performances and is arguably one of the best right-backs in the Premier League at the moment.

So, following his recent eye-catching performances, Porro has reportedly attracted the attention of Real Madrid – who have started exploring options to strengthen the right side of defence after Dani Carvajal’s serious knee injury.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Porro is open to returning to his homeland and joining Real Madrid so Tottenham have already been looking at options to replace him and have earmarked Geertruida as a serious option.

The Dutchman joined Leipzig from Feyenoord last summer and still has a contract until 2029 with them. But, Marco Rose’s side would be ready to cash-in on him if they receive an offer of at least £33m as the player is willing to leave to move to the Premier League.

Battle

The report say that Liverpool and Arsenal are also keen on signing the Netherlands international, moreover, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Aston Villa and Olympique Lyonnais are also in this race so it won’t be straightforward for Spurs to get the deal done.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent times as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season. So, if he eventually leaves the club then a top-level replacement will be needed.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu has been struggling with injury problems in recent times and as a result, he hasn’t been able to serve the club properly. Therefore, if he can’t overcome his problem then signing a new defender to replace him will become a necessity.

Geertruida is a versatile player as he is comfortable in the centre-back position as well as the right-back role. It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham, Arsenal or Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service next year.