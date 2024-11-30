Man Utd set aside £50m to sign Geovany Quenda



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are preparing to negotiate an early agreement to sign Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon next summer.

The Red Devils recently confirmed the appointment of Ruben Amorim as their new head coach and the Portuguese is expected to be backed with a huge transfer kitty next year.

Quenda is one of the top names on their transfer radar and A Bola via (SportWitness) claim that Man United are committed to signing the teenager from Lisbon in 2025.

The Red Devils have set aside a package of £50 million excluding bonuses for the 17-year-old. It is reported that Lisbon won’t be able to ignore if they receive £50m plus add-ons.

A Bola claim that Liverpool are also interested in the youngster, but United want to get ahead of the competition with an early deal. Amorim’s appointment could give them the edge.

Huge potential

Quenda only made his senior debut at the start of the campaign. Amorim played him as a right wing-back in August and he has quickly established himself as a consistent starter.

The teenager has amassed 2 goals and 2 assists from 20 appearances, but he has also been brilliant with his work rate on both ends of the pitch. As per Sofascore, the Portuguese has won 62% of his duels with 3 ball recoveries per game.

Amorim should be well aware of Quenda’s huge potential and United could reunite the duo at the end of the season. The Red Devils can’t sign him in January as Brexit rules don’t permit the registration of Under-18 foreign players.

Liverpool are also keen on landing his signature, but United already have a head start with Amorim’s presence. The 39-year-old formed a good bond with Quenda and the youngster will no doubt want to work under him at Old Trafford.

A transfer could be fairly straightforward if the financial terms are agreed. United may look to sort an agreement as early as the January transfer window to avoid competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid, who could entice Quenda.