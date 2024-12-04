Arsenal in battle with Liverpool to sign Bayern ace Sane

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After enjoying a successful spell at Manchester City, the 28-year-old decided to return to his homeland and sign for the Bavarian club back in 2020.

The forward has had a successful time over the last few years at the Allianz Arena but following Michael Olise’s arrival last summer, he has found it difficult to get into Vincent Kompany’s starting eleven regularly thus far this season.

He has started only three games in the Bundesliga and the Champions League this term and two of those starts have come in the last two games against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

Moreover, his existing contract is set to expire at the end of this season so speculation surrounding his future has continued to emerge in recent weeks.

Battle

Writing on X, Konur states that Bayern have been in talks with the forward to extend his deal to 2029 but a deal hasn’t been agreed yet. Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the player’s current situation and they are prepared to pounce if an opportunity arises next year.

However, purchasing him won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Liverpool are also keen on signing him and along with them, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Barcelona are also in this race.

Konur wrote:

“Bayern Munich are in talks to extend the contract of 28-year-old German winger Leroy Sane until 2029. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and FC Barcelona are monitoring the German’s situation.”

Sane – valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt – is an experienced player and has proven his worth at the highest level over the years. The forward is comfortable on either flank and having a player like him is always useful.

He is a Premier League proven player so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club can manage to hire him as a free agent.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool can eventually win the race to sign the Germany international if he leaves the Allianz Arena next year.