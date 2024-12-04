Gakpo and Jones start as Slot makes three changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle

Liverpool have been in imperious form over the last few weeks and will look to strengthen their position as the Premier League toppers when they face Newcastle United at the St. James’ Park tonight at 19:30 UK time.

The Reds will have their tails up after beating Real Madrid and Manchester City within four days of one another last weekend, and with that in mind, Arne Slot will be looking to orchestrate another vital win against the Magpies. He is unlikely to make too many changes to the team given that Newcastle are capable of causing an upset, however.

Here is a look at Liverpool’s possible starting eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is in the final stretch of his recovery and the Newcastle clash could come a bit too soon for him, so Caoimhim Kelleher might retain his place in goal for another game.

Defenders – Ibrahima Konate’s injury means he will miss the game against Eddie Howe’s side, which is likely to benefit Joe Gomez. He could play in the back four next to Virgil van Dijk in the middle.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s fitness concerns are a thing of the past and after a decent outing versus Manchester City last time out, Arne Slot will be hopeful of counting on him from the word go. Andy Robertson might also keep his place at left back with Kostas Tsimikas’ participation doubtful.

Gakpo and Salah start up front

Midfielders – Arne Slot has made it a point to rotate his midfield often this season. With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai resting in the last couple of outings, Ryan Gravenberch might be benched this time with Curtis Jones possibly coming in. The youngster could pair with Mac Allister in the double pivot, while Szoboszlai might be the number 10.

Cody Gakpo may retain his place on the left flank. The Dutchman is enjoying a terrific run of form and was on target in the team’s last two fixtures. Likewise, Mohamed Salah could also play on the right wing having scored or assisted in his last six league games.

Forwards – Luis Diaz has not impressed in recent weeks, so he could be replaced by Darwin Nunez as the team’s striker.

Here is a look at the team’s possible starting eleven on paper.