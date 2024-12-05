Liverpool
Mac Allister delivers fine display for Liverpool v Newcastle
Liverpool played out a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.
The Merseyside giants came from behind on 2 occasions at St James’ Park and they looked on course for a 3-2 victory before Fabian Schar’s late equaliser. A misjudgement from goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher gifted the Magpies with a late point.
Arne Slot’s side remain top of the league despite the outcome, but London giants Chelsea and Arsenal have now reduced the deficit to them to 7 points. Manchester City are 9 points adrift of the top atter ending their 4-match winless league run.
Mohamed Salah was undoubtedly the Reds’ best performer yesterday with 2 goals and an assist, but midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was equally good from the centre of the park. As per Sofascore statistics, the 25-year-old won 10 of his 16 duels contested.
The Argentine star had a fantastic pass completion rate of 92% with 100% of his take-ons won. He unfortunately picked up his 5th yellow card of the campaign which will see him miss the all-important Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park.
A big miss
Mac Allister will be suspended for the weekend game after his fifth booking of the top-flight campaign. His absence will be a big miss for the Reds. Liverpool will be favourites to beat Everton away from home, but a derby is often not straightforward.
Sean Dyche’s side are coming off a thrilling 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and they will be determined to get something against Liverpool. This will be the final Merseyside derby at Goodison and the players will be motivated to leave a mark.
Mac Allister’s absence is a setback for the table toppers. Ryan Gravenberch was not at his best against the Magpies with 2 out of 7 duels won and he was replaced when Liverpool were trailing 2-1. The Dutchman will have to step up for Saturday’s early kick-off.
Dominic Szoboszlai should reclaim a starting spot with the World Cup winner’s absence. Curtis Jones could drop into a central midfield role alongside Gravenberch with Szoboszlai operating as the attacking midfielder against the Toffees.
