Tottenham keen on signing Man Utd target Frenkie de Jong

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United target and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have been inconsistent thus far this season as they defeated Manchester City twice in two different competitions, while they thrashed Aston Villa and Man Utd in the Premier League.

However, Spurs lost to Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town, while they drew to Leicester City and Fulham in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou’s side even suffered defeat against Galatasaray in the Europa League earlier this season.

Now, Fichajes state that the Australian boss is willing to bolster the engine room to make the North London club a more consistent side and De Jong is his primary target.

Man Utd are also interested in the Dutchman and they have been eyeing a swoop for him for a while. But, Postecoglou’s side are ‘most insistent’ on getting the deal done.

Battle

De Jong is close to leaving Barcelona with the Blaugrana wanting to raise funds by selling him amid their financial difficulties. The player would be tempted to move to the Premier League if he gets a suitable proposal next year and Tottenham could make an ‘attractive offer’.

The Netherlands international, valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt, has a contract until 2026 so Barcelona are likely to demand a large sum to cash-in on him.

De Jong was considered one of the best midfielders in the world a few years ago but injury problems have troubled him in recent times. Now, he is fit and ready but has fallen in the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

However, the former Ajax Amsterdam star is still just 27 and is currently in the prime stage of his career. Therefore, if Spurs can sign him then that would be a great coup.

Tottenham lack depth in their midfield department as Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are the only option at Postecoglou’s disposal for the deeper role. So, the Lilywhites hierarchy need to add depth to this position to help Postecoglou achieve success.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to persuade De Jong to join the club if he leaves Barcelona next year.