Arsenal
Arsenal hold ‘initial talks’ to trump Manchester United to Matheus Cunha’s signing
Arsenal have recently stepped up their offensive game although a majority of their goals have come from set-piece situations. And while Mikel Arteta would welcome points in whatever way they come, he does require an out-and-out striker from next season.
According to Caught Offside, the Gunners have held ‘initial talks’ to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers next year. The report adds that Manchester United are also keen on the Brazilian striker but Arsenal’s contact over a possible transfer hints at the Londoners being keen on seeing off any competition for Cunha’s services.
The 25-year-old has been in terrific form this season, having scored seven times and assisted on three occasions in the Premier League. Wolves will reportedly seek £60 million to part company with their prized asset, which should not be a price tag that Arsenal will have too many problems in matching.
Arsenal likely to trump Man Utd to Cunha
Manchester United have been linked with a host of strikers since Ruben Amorim took over, though any possible arrival would need to compete with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund for a starting berth. Moreover, the former Sporting Lisbon boss seems to have made Viktor Gyokeres his priority and given the duo’s close relationship, United will fancy their chances of landing him.
Nevertheless, Arsenal is likely to be a more attractive destination for Matheus Cunha primarily because he would walk into their starting eleven. In addition to that, he has a realistic shot at playing consistently in the Champions League whilst also competing for the Premier League – a challenge the Gunners have arguably fallen short of due to a lack of goal-scoring options.
A transfer for Cunha is unlikely to materialise in January, however, as Wolves would not want to lose any key players amid a relegation fight although to Arsenal’s potential advantage, Cunha could become available for slightly cheaper in the summer if indeed the East Midlanders drop to the Championship at the end of the season.
Other News
-
Arsenal/ 5 seconds ago
Arsenal hold ‘initial talks’ to trump Manchester United to Matheus Cunha’s signing
Arsenal have recently stepped up their offensive game although a majority of their goals...
-
Liverpool/ 20 mins ago
Liverpool want Frenkie de Jong to replace Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool reportedly want to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a potential replacement...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 11 hours ago
Man Utd get big boost in Alphonso Davies pursuit
According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United have been handed a huge boost...
-
Man Utd Match Centre/ 12 hours ago
Diallo, Martinez, Rashford and Yoro start | Predicted Manchester United XI vs Nottingham Forest
Just three days after suffering their first defeat since Ruben Amorim’s appointment as head...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd lead race ahead of Arsenal to sign Viktor Gyokeres
Manchester United are reportedly leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Sporting CP...