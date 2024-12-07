Alexis Mac Allister suspended, Trent Alexander-Arnold returns | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Everton

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways in the first Merseyside Derby of the Premier League at Goodison Park in the matchday 15 curtain raiser on Saturday afternoon, after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Newcastle United in their midweek fixture.

Arne Slot will be without Alexis Mac Allister for the game as he is suspended following the receipt of a yellow card against the Magpies, though the manager has enough quality to overcome the Toffees even without a very important member of the team.

Having said that, here is a look at how the Reds could line-up for the match.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker’s recovery from injury is being dealt with utmost caution, plus Caoimhin Kelleher’s form has given Arne Slot the confidence to trust the secondary goalkeeper. Therefore, the Irish international might retain his place in the team in the derby.

Defenders – Liverpool remain without Ibrahima Konate, so Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk are likely to pair together in the heart of the backline. Andy Robertson could retain his place at left back as well.

The team’s only change in the back four is likely to come on the right with Jarrell Quansah expected to be dropped in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gravenberch and Jones in the double pivot

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister’s suspension is likely to enforce Arne Slot into using a double pivot of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch. Though the former thrives in a free-roaming offensive role, he has done well in a deeper position as well.

The number 10 could be Dominik Szoboszlai after being rested in the clash versus Newcastle United. Cody Gakpo is in impressive form, so he could retain his place at left wing whereas Mohamed Salah’s form warrants the Egyptian being indispensable on the right.

Forward – Darwin Nunez is likely to continue leading the line. He has missed a number of chances in recent matches but a goal in the derby could boost his confidence significantly.

This is how the team might look on paper: