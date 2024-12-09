One of the biggest news coming from Bayern Munich is that contract negotiations are going well for two of their stars, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich, despite the rising interest from clubs across Europe.

This news comes at the right time for the loyal fans

As Bayern looks towards securing the contracts, especially that of Jamal Musiala, the official verdict is that no official contract will come in until December.

Asked after the 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga against Borussia Dortmund about a possible contract extension for the former Southampton youth player before Christmas, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl had this to say:

“We’re talking very intensively, well, a lot,” Eberl clarified. “I would like to put it under everyone’s Christmas tree, but I can’t promise that today.”

However, this is consolation. Back in September, it looked like Musiala was a key target for many clubs in England, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

The youngster has always shown grit and determination, and his style of play matches many other styles.

But, for now, Musiala is here to stay.

Kane Out for the Year

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany added that he hopes injured star striker Harry Kane will return to the pitch before the end of the year.

“There’s a chance he’ll play again this year,” Kompany told a press conference on the eve of Bayern’s German Cup last-16 clash against holder Bayer Leverkusen.

The 31-year-old forward pulled up with a hamstring tear during Saturday’s 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund and will miss “a few games”, Kompany said.

The Bundesliga leader has five games before the end-of-year break, including a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

England captain Kane has been a key player for Bayern, scoring 20 goals in all competitions since the start of the season. Kane’s 50th overall goal for the club came in celebratory fashion, against FC Augsburg. He eventually went on to score a hattrick in that match.

“You can’t replace him one-to-one. He’s a top player. But we’ll solve things differently. There will be no lack of talent tomorrow,” said Kompany.

“We have several options — Thomas Mueller, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane. Maybe not Kingsley Coman in that position.

“Harry has scored 20 goals. You can’t replace that. But we have players who score goals, including Jamal (Musiala). We’ll have a solution. We have enough players who can fulfil the role, even if you can’t replace his goals one-to-one.”

Gnabry remains uncertain about Tuesday’s Cup match, having also missed the Dortmund game with knee problems. However, midfielder Joao Palhinha returned to training on Monday following a muscle tear he picked up on international duty with Portugal last month.

The Future of Alphonso Davies

In the lead-up to the Bundesliga kick-off, Bayern's Alphonso Davies was the red-hot topic on all football platforms—he wanted to leave Bayern Munich. The fans were taken back by the events that unfolded, as the verdict was not going Bayern's way.

After contract negotiations didn’t go Candainnas’s way, Davies wanted an exit from the Bavarian club for a better paycheck.

But now, Alphonso Davies could continue at Bayern Munich. The Canadian has reportedly lowered his financial demands, and his renewal is on track.

The Battle of Davies

Alphonso Davies is the protagonist of the latest ‘battle’ in the offices between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Canadian ended his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of the season. In addition to the two big Spanish clubs, several of the continent’s biggest clubs had been interested in his situation as they could sign him at zero cost.

The left-back seemed determined to leave the Allianz Arena as a free agent next summer, but this situation has recently changed. The player was involved in an off-field problem when he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol with a rate of 0.6 grams per litre of exhaled air, a figure higher than the established limit.

Despite this, the club’s coach, Vincent Kompany, decided to turn the page and gave him a starting role in the classic against Borussia Dortmund. This decision would have impacted Davies’ opinion, whose attitude, according to the German media ‘Sport1’, is one of regret and cooperation with Bayern since he would have reduced his salary demands and his renewal would be on track.

Bayern want to resolve Davies’ future in December

The relationship between the player’s agent, Nick Huoseh, and the Munich team would improve, and the player would be closer to extending his stay in Bavaria beyond 2025. However, this latest episode with the justice system involving the full-back leaves the directors with certain doubts regarding his future, which is why all options remain on the table.

The German club wants to resolve Davies’ case before the end of the year, with Barça and Madrid attentive to his situation. In fact, Barça’s sports management has already established the first contacts with his entourage and is aware of the player’s demands, who would ask for a signing bonus of around 15 million euros and a salary of around 10 million net per season.

No decision has been made at the moment, and the Blaugranas and Merengues, as well as teams such as Manchester United, maintain the possibility of signing the player as a free agent, although everything could be resolved in the coming weeks.

Davies's decision is purely based on his relationship and his career progression. He's been a brilliant player to watch on the field, and with Davies reassuring us that he is here to stay, it brings some joy that he is staying.

Manager Vincent Kompany deserves credit for this decision. He gave him a chance to understand what he was missing and eventually helped him regain his confidence.

Right now, Bayern couldn’t have asked for a better situation.

