Liverpool eyeing deal to sign Frenkie de Jong if Ryan Gravenberch leaves the club

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best performers this season having been a key fixture in Arne Slot’s plans. The Dutch international’s displays for the Reds have not gone under the radar with Real Madrid reportedly pondering over a swoop for him in 2025.

And while Gravenberch has been said to be happy under Slot, advances from the 15-time European champions are some of the hardest to reject in the footballing world. If indeed they come knocking on his door, the former Bayern Munich star could be tempted to join Real Madrid in spite of his increased prominence at Anfield.

Having said that, Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min) has reported that Liverpool have identified Frenkie de Jong as a possible replacement for Gravenberch. The Barcelona star has lost his place in Hansi Flick’s plans this season and after a lucrative switch from Ajax Amsterdam has not worked as planned, the La Liga giants are ready to part with him for only £17 million.

De Jong a fantastic potential signing

Frenkie de Jong at £17 million would be an absolutely fantastic signing for Liverpool, regardless of whether or not Ryan Gravenberch stays at the club. The Reds are in need of another deeper-lying midfielder to add depth behind Arne Slot’s current options and another Netherlands player would fit in like a sock under the former Feyenoord coach.

The 27-year-old has the best years of his career ahead of him and would welcome a new challenge in the Premier League after a few inconsistent years in Spain. Though Liverpool could prioritise Martin Zubimendi’s signing over De Jong’s, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid are expected to offer serious competition, thus making FDJ an easier and cost-effective option.

It would make sense for Liverpool to bring in a superb player for a very nominal transfer fee also because they might need to spend money on replacing Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer. It will be interesting to see how their transfer plans for 2025 shape up with better squad depth likely to be a key agenda.