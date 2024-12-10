Liverpool in battle with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Yildiz

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

Having ranked through Bayern Munich’s youth system, the 19-year-old joined the Bianconeri back in 2022. He made his senior debut for the Italian club last year before establishing himself as a key player in recent times.

The youngster has had a promising start to this season, making five goal contributions in 11 Serie A starts. He even scored twice against Italian champions Inter Milan earlier this term after coming off the bench in the second half – which helped his side to come away with a draw despite trailing 4-2.

Now, writing on X, Konur states that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him after being impressed by his recent displays. Arsenal, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on hiring him but the Reds are showing the most concrete interest.

The forward still has a contract until 2029 with the Old Lady of Turin so they are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on him and have slapped a whopping £66m price tag on his head.

Battle

The Turkish international is a versatile forward as he is comfortable on the flanks as well as in the centre-forward position. He is a 6ft 2in tall technically sound player and is efficient on both feet.

Liverpool have an attack full of world-class players but with Mohamed Salah’s future remaining hanging in the balance and new summer signing Federico Chiesa struggling with fitness problems, the Reds are seemingly looking to add more depth in this department.

On the other hand, Man Utd’s attack has been underperforming in recent times. Alejandro Garnacho has been struggling to showcase his best in recent times, while Marcus Rashford has completely lost his form. So United are seemingly planning to add a fresh face to this position.

Arsenal’s attacking department have been inconsistent thus far this season so it appears Mikel Arteta is willing to reinforce this position. Yildiz is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Man Utd or Arsenal if any of those clubs manage to secure his service.