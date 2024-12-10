Barcelona face Man Utd and Arsenal threat for Jonathan David



According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona face stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Jonathan David at the end of the campaign.

The Canadian star has been in fantastic form for Lille this campaign. He has accumulated 17 goals and 3 assists from 23 appearances in all competitions for the French heavyweights.

David’s present deal with Lille expires in the summer of 2025 and the club’s president recently confirmed that they are willing to risk losing him on a free than selling him this winter.

Mundo Deportivo now claim that Barcelona are weighing up a Bosman deal for the talented marksman, but they could face threat from English clubs such as Arsenal and Man United.

Possible deal

David has been linked with a high-profile move away from Ligue 1 for some period of time and he has the opportunity to decide his future with his contract expiring when the season ends.

Barcelona would be a lucrative destination for the former Gent star, but the prospect of playing in the Premier League with Arsenal or United could be another enticing prospect for David.

David has aspirations of playing in the English top-flight and it is left to be seen whether Arsenal or United make an effort to land his signature. It could depend on a player heading for the exit door.

In the case of the Gunners, Gabriel Jesus seems the likely candidate to make way. The Brazilian has been in woeful form this season and he has yet to score in the Premier League or Champions League.

1 goal in 18 appearances is a quite staggering statistic. The 27-year-old has been a shadow of himself in the past year and could be replaced by David, who has a similar kind of profile.

The Red Devils may contemplate a move for David depending on what happens with Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman has only 3 goals from 20 games and has failed to adapt to the league.

If he were to leave the club in the summer, United could swoop for David on a free transfer.