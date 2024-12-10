Man Utd & Liverpool interested in signing Martin Baturina

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Red Devils from Sporting CP back in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has been the talismanic figure over the years. United have been struggling in recent years and the Portuguese has come under fire for his performances, still, he has made eight goal contributions this term. Last campaign, he scored 10 goals and registered eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea last year to add depth in the attacking midfield position but he has been struggling with fitness problems.

Therefore, considering Mount’s recent injury problems and Bruno has already turned 30, Man Utd are planning to freshen up this position.

Caught Offside claim that Man Utd have been showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Baturina after monitoring his development closely. The player is deemed as a ‘top talent’ but purchasing him won’t be easy for United as Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in him.

Battle

Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain are also in this race and have already started working to get the deal done. They want to hire Baturina for a fee of around £21m but the Croatian giant don’t want to let their star man leave.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones are the two options for Liverpool to deploy in the number ten role. The Hungarian started the season as the first-choice option but following his lack of attacking output, the Englishman has now been playing more regularly in this position in recent times. So, it seems the Merseyside club are looking to upgrade this position.

Baturina is an attacking midfielder by traits and has been a key player for Dinamo Zagreb in recent times. In the Croatian top-flight and the Champions League, he has made nine goal contributions this term.

Moreover, after showcasing his qualities for Zagreb, the 21-year-old has established himself as a regular member of the Croatia national team.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool or Man Utd can eventually manage to secure his signature next year.