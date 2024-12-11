A look at Liverpool’s fixtures over the festive period

Following Jurgen Klopp’s departure last summer, Liverpool decided to replace the German by appointing Arne Slot as the new manager.

They have enjoyed a stellar start to this season as they are currently at the top of the table in the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Reds have accumulated 35 points from 14 games, sitting four points ahead of the second-placed Chelsea – who have played an extra game. Although the Blues have had an excellent start, they still aren’t considered as the real challengers for the title yet.

Arsenal and Manchester City are Liverpool’s biggest challengers for the Premier League title but, while the Citizens have been in dire form at the moment, the Gunners have had a topsy-turvy start to this season.

On the other hand, Liverpool have won all six of their games in the Champions League. As a result, they have almost secured their place in the round of 16 stage.

Moreover, the Merseyside club have reached the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, and they will commence their FA Cup campaign against Accrington Stanley in January. In 22 matches in all competitions, Slot has guided Liverpool to win 19 games in all competitions, losing just one.

Upcoming Liverpool game

The Reds managed to overcome Girona’s challenge thanks to Mohamed Salah’s solitary goal from the penalty spot in the Champions League midweek.

Now, they’ll welcome Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday. Slot’s side’s last weekend’s league game against Everton was postponed due to weather issues so their gap up top has reduced especially following their 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last week. Therefore, Liverpool will be desperate to win this game to keep the chasing pack at bay.

Southampton vs Liverpool: EFL Cup

After the Fulham fixture in the Premier League, Liverpool will travel to Saint Mary’s Stadium to face off against Southampton in the EFL Cup quarter-final on 18th December.

The Saints have been struggling in the Premier League this season after gaining promotion last term. However, Russell Martin’s side threw a tough challenge to Liverpool when the two teams went head-to-head against each other in the Premier League.

The Merseyside club eventually won the game courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s two late goals despite trailing 2-1. So, although Slot’s side will be coming into this game as a big favourite, they will have to be at the top of their game to reach the next stage of this competition.

Liverpool are the reigning champions of this competition and this was Klopp’s last trophy as the Reds’ boss. Now, Slot will be looking to open his account at Anfield by winning this trophy.

Fixtures during the festive period

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Liverpool will play four Premier League games in around two weeks during the festive period and they will first take on Tottenham Hotspur away from home on 22nd December.

Spurs have had an inconsistent start to this season but they usually showcase their best in the big matches. Ange Postecoglou’s side have smashed Manchester United and Manchester City with an aggregate scoreline of 7-0. They also defeated the Citizens in the Carabao Cup and thrashed Aston Villa in the league.

Spurs also started in a blistering manner against Chelsea last weekend and found themselves 2-0 ahead early into the game. But, Chelsea eventually took control of the match and won the game 4-3.

Therefore, this is going to be a tough assignment for Liverpool. The Reds have already won against Real Madrid and Man City, while they defeated Chelsea as well so Slot’s side will be confident to beat the Lilywhites.

Liverpool have lost only one out of the last 14 games in all competitions against the North London club and the solitary defeat came last season when the Reds were down to nine men.

Spurs’ games are usually an entertaining affair for the neutrals and this game is expected to turn out to be one of those as well.

Liverpool vs Leicester City

After taking on Tottenham, Liverpool will welcome Leicester City at Anfield late on Boxing Day.

After gaining promotion, the Foxes have had a tough start to this season, still, they are currently five points above the relegation zone.

Having sacked Steve Cooper, Leicester have appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager and the Dutchman has helped his side earn four points from his first two games. Nevertheless, Liverpool will be favourites to come away with all three points from this encounter.

West Ham United vs Liverpool

Following the Leicester game on Boxing Day, Liverpool will travel to London Stadium to face off against West Ham United on 29th December and this will be the Reds’ final game of this year.

The Hammers have had an inconsistent start to this season under new manager, Julen Lopetegui. They have won against Man Utd and Newcastle United – which win came away from home.

However, they lost to Leicester City despite displaying a promising performance, while Nottingham Forest thrashed them 3-0. So, it is difficult to predict which West Ham team will turn up on the day to face off against Liverpool and Lopetegui might not be their boss at that time as pressure is high on him.

West Ham already faced Liverpool once this season in the Carabao Cup and they were thrashed 5-1. However, Liverpool couldn’t beat the East London club when they encountered them away from home last term.

Nevertheless, Liverpool will be huge favourites for this game and if they can’t manage to come away with all three points then that will be a big surprise.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

Liverpool’s first game of the 2025 will be against their arch-rivals Man Utd on 5th January at Anfield.

The Merseyside club have been dominating this fixture in the Premier League in recent years as they have lost only one out of the last 13 games versus the Red Devils.

Liverpool comfortably defeated the record Premier League champions in the reverse game at Old Trafford. But, at that time Erik ten Hag was on United’s bench, now, the Dutchman has been sacked and Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new manager.

Despite the managerial change, things haven’t improved much at Man Utd as they have won only one out of four Premier League games under the Portuguese’s guidance.

They are currently 13th in the Premier League table with 19 points from 15 games. So, it remains to be seen in which state they will be in when Liverpool will entertain them next month.

However, Liverpool will still be the favourites to win this game and Man Utd haven’t won at Anfield in the Premier League since 2016.

After that, Liverpool will commence their FA Cup campaign against Accrington Stanley on 11th January.