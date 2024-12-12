Liverpool prepared to let Ryan Gravenberch leave in exchange of Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation this season with his performances under Arne Slot proving vital in the team’s brilliant form since the start of the campaign. The Dutchman has left a somewhat troubled campaign behind him and is living up to the billing that made him a promising player since his days at Ajax Amsterdam.

His form has caught Real Madrid’s eye as the Whites are reportedly pondering a move for him. Madrid have not shied away from spending money on attractive young players in the recent past and with Gravenberch making a name for himself in England at just 22, he has been the latest to be linked with a swoop to the Spanish capital.

If indeed he were to depart Liverpool to join Real Madrid, the Reds would be willing to sanction his departure only if the La Liga giants are prepared to include Aurelien Tchouameni in a swap deal, as per Spanish source Defensa Central (h/t 90min).

The Frenchman is valued at £80 million on Transfermarkt, so the Premier League side may have to pay some money in addition to parting with Gravenberch to execute a deal.

Tchouameni and Gravenberch swap unlikely

GiveMeSport’s report linking Ryan Gravenberch to Real Madrid adds that the player is happy at Anfield, especially since the arrival for Arne Slot. The Dutch manager seems to have found the best position and tactical setup to get the best out of his compatriot, so much so that the club’s failure in signing Martin Zubimendi last summer has nearly been forgotten by the fans.

Aurelien Tchouameni, meanwhile, remains a vital player under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. He has expressed his happiness at the club as well and rejected Liverpool to join them from AS Monaco in 2022, so a move to Anfield might not attract him even at this stage.

That said, the defending European champions will certainly valued the player at over £80 million if indeed talks of his departure arise having spent that much money on his signing a couple of years back, so Liverpool might need to pay a very exorbitant sum in addition to parting company with Gravenberch.